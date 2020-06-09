Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 365 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in BCE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in BCE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in BCE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.04.

BCE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.15%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

