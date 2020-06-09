Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 4,650 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

Shares of T traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,127,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,306,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

