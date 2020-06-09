Aspire Private Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,243,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

