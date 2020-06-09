ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

