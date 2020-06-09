Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASMB. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. 156,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 12.14. The stock has a market cap of $719.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.26. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.43% and a negative net margin of 601.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

