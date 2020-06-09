Atlas Protocol (ATP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $339,681.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $339,681.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $191.25 or 0.01952618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00177970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00123086 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.