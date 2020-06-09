Atonomi (ATMI) Price Up 22.8% Over Last Week

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Atonomi has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $92,717.14 and $81.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Atonomi

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

