Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATHM. China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. CICC Research lowered shares of Autohome from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.20.

ATHM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,314. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. Autohome has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $100.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Autohome by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 4,802,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,048,000 after acquiring an additional 213,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autohome by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Autohome by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,379,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,983,000 after acquiring an additional 252,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Autohome by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,740,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

