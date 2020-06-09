Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $62.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

In related news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $45,932.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Autoliv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Autoliv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.90. 599,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,972. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

