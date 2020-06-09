AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) to report $2.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the lowest is $1.64. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $9.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $5.38 on Wednesday, hitting $178.07. 1,378,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.53. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.