Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Receives $35.67 Average PT from Analysts

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

AVNS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 442,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,147. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.19. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $48.07.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $3,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

