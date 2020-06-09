Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Receives $35.67 Average PT from Analysts

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.
AVNS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 442,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,147. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.19. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $48.07.
In other news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $3,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
