Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Trading Down 5.2%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.90, approximately 587,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 522,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

AVID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $364.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. Research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 111,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $931,385.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,978,534 shares of company stock worth $13,860,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,092 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 118,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

