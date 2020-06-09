Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 9.8%

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.12, approximately 7,212,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,032,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Northcoast Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director F Robert Salerno purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $275,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,761.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 217,074 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $4,065,796.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 515,640 shares of company stock worth $10,159,670. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 247.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $171,000.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

