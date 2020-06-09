AZEK Company (The) (CPG Newco LLC) (AZEK) Plans to Raise $626 Million in June 12th IPO

AZEK Company (The) (CPG Newco LLC) (AZEK) plans to raise $626 million in an IPO on Friday, June 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 31,300,000 shares at $19.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, AZEK Company (The) (CPG Newco LLC) generated $848.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $5.2 million. The company has a market cap of $2.8 billion.

Barclays, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies served as the underwriters for the IPO and Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, B. Riley FBR, Baird, Stephens, Stifel, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and William Blair were co-managers.

AZEK Company (The) (CPG Newco LLC) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable products focused on the highly attractive, fast-growing Outdoor Living market. Homeowners are continuing to invest in their outdoor spaces and are increasingly recognizing the significant advantages of long-lasting products, which are converting demand away from traditional materials, particularly wood. Our products transform those outdoor spaces by combining highly appealing aesthetics with significantly lower maintenance costs compared to traditional materials. Our innovative portfolio of Outdoor Living products, including deck, rail, trim and accessories, inspires consumers to design outdoor spaces tailored to their unique lifestyle needs. We are well known in the industry, and, according to data provided by Principia, we generally hold one of the top two market share positions by revenue in our product categories. “.

AZEK Company (The) (CPG Newco LLC) was founded in 2013 and has 1540 employees. The company is located at 1330 W Fulton Street, Suite 350, Chicago, IL 60607, US and can be reached via phone at 877-275-2935 or on the web at http://www.AzekCo.com.

