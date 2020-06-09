BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAESY shares. ValuEngine downgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. AlphaValue upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

BAE SYS PLC/S stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 613,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,004. BAE SYS PLC/S has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

