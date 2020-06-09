Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Bank Ozk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,774. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 82,312 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,440,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

