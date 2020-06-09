Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAMXF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Warburg Research restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.40.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock remained flat at $$67.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. 128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

