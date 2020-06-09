Beacon (BECN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $19,860.33 and approximately $36.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00475212 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00112234 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008970 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006054 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000278 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,408,702 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,079 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

