Beetle Coin (BEET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,622.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $13.77 and $51.55. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $765,391.44 and $31,622.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00050646 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 228,351,380 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $51.55, $33.94, $32.15, $50.98, $24.68, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43, $10.39 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

