BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRBR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE BRBR traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.00. 459,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,492. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

