Benchmark Increases Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target to $21.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Marcus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.95. 350,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $550.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Research analysts expect that Marcus will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Marcus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.