Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,605.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,605.10 ($58.61).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 5,630 ($71.66) to GBX 4,888 ($62.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,727 ($72.89) price target on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 5,370 ($68.35) to GBX 4,520 ($57.53) in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,990 ($50.78) to GBX 3,966 ($50.48) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

LON:BKG traded up GBX 127 ($1.62) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,507 ($57.36). The stock had a trading volume of 472,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,898. Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,041 ($38.70) and a one year high of GBX 5,562 ($70.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,146.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,506.81.

In other news, insider Rachel Downey purchased 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,004 ($50.96) per share, for a total transaction of £51,651.60 ($65,739.60). Also, insider Glyn Barker purchased 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($46.02) per share, with a total value of £20,611.20 ($26,232.91).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

