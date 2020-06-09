Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHLB. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of BHLB traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.35. 643,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,690. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $669.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

