Bezant (BZNT) Trading Up 82.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Bezant has traded up 82.8% against the dollar. One Bezant token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and Bibox. Bezant has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $18.51 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.74 or 0.01962115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00177842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,604,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.