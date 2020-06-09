BidaskClub Upgrades Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Limoneira from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Securities raised Limoneira from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 2,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,876. The company has a market cap of $275.72 million, a PE ratio of -30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.05. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $21.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,697,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after buying an additional 219,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 343,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 85,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

