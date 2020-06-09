BidiPass Market Cap Tops $2.02 Million (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $556.09 or 0.05727423 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00056073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

About BidiPass

BDP is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,738,722 tokens. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

