Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a market cap of $128,131.59 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 33,527,977 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

