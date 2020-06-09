Bitcoin Confidential Achieves Market Cap of $610,768.68 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $610,768.68 and $1,286.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $704.54 or 0.07192265 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002580 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.