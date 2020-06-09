Bitcoinus Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,486.64 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00032094 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 70% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,823.67 or 1.00248381 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012929 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000990 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00076106 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

