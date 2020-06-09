Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

BX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.45. 3,683,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,999. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,337,323 shares of company stock valued at $32,933,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.