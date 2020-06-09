Bleichroeder LP Sells 159,303 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Bleichroeder LP reduced its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159,303 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 0.3% of Bleichroeder LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Exane Asset Management increased its stake in Linde by 6,162.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 65,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.43. 2,966,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.89 and its 200 day moving average is $196.82. The firm has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In other news, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

