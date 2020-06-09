Blockport (BPT) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Blockport token can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, Blockport has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $1,265.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.74 or 0.01962115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00177842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,375,331 tokens. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

