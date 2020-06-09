BlockStamp Price Tops $0.17 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001756 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $1,285.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003607 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001640 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,923,669 coins and its circulating supply is 26,380,703 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.