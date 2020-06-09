Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $14.29, approximately 7,820,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 2,853,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 33,019 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $4,237,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

