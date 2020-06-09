Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN)’s stock price dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.36, approximately 1,109,239 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,590,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

APRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Blue Apron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $101.86 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 95.67% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 1,262.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.