Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN)’s stock price dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.36, approximately 1,109,239 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,590,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
APRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Blue Apron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 1,262.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.
About Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.
