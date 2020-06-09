BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of BLSFY traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

