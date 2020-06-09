BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMCH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

In other BMC Stock news, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

BMCH traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 483,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,491. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.43. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $31.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.