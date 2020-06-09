Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Down 13.3%

Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) were down 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.62, approximately 667,723 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 784,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WIFI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $634.74 million, a P/E ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,034,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,458,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,874,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 508.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 521,723 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 415,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $3,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

