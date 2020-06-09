BOMB One Day Trading Volume Reaches $52,650.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00018560 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $52,650.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00032167 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,703.59 or 0.99956463 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012893 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000994 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00076247 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 922,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 921,785 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

