Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $575.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $427.00 to $575.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $537.70 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $472.54.

SAM traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $515.03. 182,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $490.70 and its 200 day moving average is $403.89. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $587.84.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total transaction of $5,152,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,982 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.97, for a total value of $1,255,332.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,953 shares of company stock worth $32,624,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9,940.0% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,048.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

