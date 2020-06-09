Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Down 21.6%

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares traded down 21.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80, 9,183,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 975% from the average session volume of 854,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. National Securities upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.90.
About Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)
Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.
