BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BP. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in BP by 555.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in BP by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.87.

Shares of BP traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,876,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,891,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

