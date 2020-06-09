Bradley M. Tirpak Sells 17,622 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Bradley M. Tirpak sold 17,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $34,891.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FLL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 743,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,091. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 628,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 211,747 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 615,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 337,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 68,450 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Full House Resorts has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

