Bread Hits Market Capitalization of $10.55 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001214 BTC on major exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $10.55 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $698.89 or 0.07135527 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002592 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

About Bread

BRD is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

