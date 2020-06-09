Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.31. 43,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,138. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

