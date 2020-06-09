Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.33 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $83.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $88.33 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.52.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.10, for a total value of $980,198.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,551.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.84, for a total value of $644,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,102 shares in the company, valued at $21,900,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,540 shares of company stock valued at $19,359,976 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,519,597,000 after acquiring an additional 458,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,374,000 after buying an additional 81,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after purchasing an additional 443,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,550,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,235,552,000 after acquiring an additional 346,555 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,404,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,207,965,000 after buying an additional 1,940,741 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.95. 3,992,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,584. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day moving average of $83.19. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

