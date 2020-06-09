Brokerages Anticipate Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.15). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 2,654.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Envista by 89.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Envista stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. 2,702,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. Envista has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

