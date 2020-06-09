Brokerages Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH).

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMAO shares. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,606 shares in the company, valued at $728,834.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,450. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $265.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

