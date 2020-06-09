Brokerages Anticipate Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) to Post ($0.23) EPS

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Frequency Therapeutics’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.23) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Frequency Therapeutics an industry rank of 32 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of FREQ stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. 348,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,236. The company has a market capitalization of $583.05 million and a P/E ratio of -8.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $79,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $85,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,574 shares of company stock worth $1,106,625. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 40.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

