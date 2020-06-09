Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Earnings of $7.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will post $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.77 to $9.55. Humana posted earnings per share of $6.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $18.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $21.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.06 to $22.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.89.

Shares of HUM traded up $8.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $398.10. 1,258,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.68 and its 200-day moving average is $352.92. Humana has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $412.70. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Humana by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,506 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Humana by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 181,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Humana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

